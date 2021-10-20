BREAKING NEWS: Palacios to run for governor in 2022

Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios confirmed today, Wednesday, that he will be running for governor in next year’s election, with Saipan Mayor Dave Apatang as his running mate. More details to follow.
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
