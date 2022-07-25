BREAKING NEWS: Mafnas files TRO vs Finance/Finance chief over reassignment

Former Division of Customs and Biosecurity director Jose Mafnas has taken his reassignment to the Superior Court and has officially filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the Department of Finance and Finance Secretary David Atalig.
More information to follow
Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.