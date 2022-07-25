BREAKING NEWS: Mafnas files TRO vs Finance/Finance chief over reassignment

Posted on Jul 25 2022

Former Division of Customs and Biosecurity director Jose Mafnas has taken his reassignment to the Superior Court and has officially filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the Department of Finance and Finance Secretary David Atalig.

More information to follow

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

