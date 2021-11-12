BREAKING NEWS: In-person classes at PSS moved to Nov. 29

Posted on Nov 12 2021

After almost four hours of discussion, questions, and public comments, the CNMI Board of Education voted unanimously to move the resumption of face-to-face classes to Nov. 29.

During a virtual board meeting today, Nov. 12, BOE member Antonio Borja made a motion to postpone the in-person class resumption date to Nov. 29; the motion was seconded by BOE vice chair Herman Atalig.

Originally, on the agenda for the meeting was to discuss the resumption on in-person classes this Monday, Nov. 15.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

