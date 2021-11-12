BREAKING NEWS: In-person classes at PSS moved to Nov. 29
Tag: PSS
After almost four hours of discussion, questions, and public comments, the CNMI Board of Education voted unanimously to move the resumption of face-to-face classes to Nov. 29.
During a virtual board meeting today, Nov. 12, BOE member Antonio Borja made a motion to postpone the in-person class resumption date to Nov. 29; the motion was seconded by BOE vice chair Herman Atalig.
Originally, on the agenda for the meeting was to discuss the resumption on in-person classes this Monday, Nov. 15.