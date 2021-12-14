BREAKING NEWS: Torres sues JGO Committee to quash subpoena

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2021
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and the Office of the Governor have filed today, Tuesday, a lawsuit against the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee over its decision to hold him in contempt.

Torres and the Office of the Governor, through counsels Joseph E. Horey and Gilbert Birnbrich respectively, asked the Superior Court to declare that the subpoena served on him is invalid and unlawful.

Torres and the Office of the Governor asked the court to issue an order quashing the subpoena and enjoining the JGO Committee from enforcing the subpoena and House sergeant-at-arms Pedro Towai from arresting him.

More details to follow.

 

 

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 15, 2021, 5:29 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune