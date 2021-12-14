BREAKING NEWS: Torres sues JGO Committee to quash subpoena
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and the Office of the Governor have filed today, Tuesday, a lawsuit against the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee over its decision to hold him in contempt.
Torres and the Office of the Governor, through counsels Joseph E. Horey and Gilbert Birnbrich respectively, asked the Superior Court to declare that the subpoena served on him is invalid and unlawful.
Torres and the Office of the Governor asked the court to issue an order quashing the subpoena and enjoining the JGO Committee from enforcing the subpoena and House sergeant-at-arms Pedro Towai from arresting him.
More details to follow.