BREAKING NEWS: JGO Committee holds Torres in contempt
The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee voted today, Tuesday, to hold Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in contempt for not appearing before the committee’s hearing.
It was Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) who moved to hold Torres in contempt. Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the committee, and six other members voted “yes” to the motion.
The JGO in investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.
More details to follow.