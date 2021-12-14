BREAKING NEWS: Torres won’t be appearing before JGO

Share











Saying that the Executive Branch is a separate and co-equal branch of government under the Commonwealth Constitution, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres announced today, Tuesday, that he will not be appearing before the committee that served him with a subpoena to appear and testify.

In a video posted on the Office of the Governor’s Facebook account, Torres described the JGO Committee as “out-of-control” with a simple agenda to impeach him, who was elected by the people as governor.

“The Office of the Governor should not be and cannot be subordinated to the Legislature, let alone the overreaching acts of an out-of-control committee of the House of Representatives,” Torres said.

More details to follow.