BREAKING NEWS: Tropical storm watch cancelled

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, all tropical storm watches have been cancelled.

Tropical Depression 27W is slowly heading west-northwest and the tropical storm watches for Saipan, Tinian, Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan are cancelled.

At 7am today, the center of Tropical Depression 27W was moving west-northwest at 9 mph. It is expected to continue along a westward heading with a slight decrease in forward speed through Monday. This forecast track has 27W passing south of Guam Monday and Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph. Tropical Depression 27W is not expected to significantly intensify through Monday as it nears Guam. However, because of its location and history of erratic movement, the system will need to be closely monitored for changes.

At 7am today, Tropical Depression 27W was spotted about 330 miles southeast of Saipan, about 330 miles southeast of Tinian, about 325 miles east-southeast of Rota, about 455 miles south-southeast of Alamagan, about 480 miles south-southeast of Pagan, about 525 miles south-southeast of Agrihan, about 340 miles east-southeast of Guam, and about 360 miles north-northwest of Chuuk

Maximum sustained winds was at 35 mph and its present movement is going west-northwest at 9 mph.

Because Tropical Depression 27W continues to shift west and is forecasted to pass south of Guam, acting Governor Victor B. Hocog is “cancelling” tropical storm conditions for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, Agrihan, Alamagan, and Pagan as of 8am this morning.

Although conditions have been cancelled, all residents are encouraged to remain cautious due to possible strong, gusty winds and heavy rain showers.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Depression 27W and will be issuing out bulletins as they become available. Keep a close watch on updates to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.

The next scheduled intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 11am this morning, with a scheduled advisory at 2pm in the afternoon. (EOC)