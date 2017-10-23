BREAKING NEWS: Tropical storm watch in effect for Rota waters

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, Tropical Depression 27W moving westward and a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Guam and Rota and coastal waters.

As of 7am today, Tropical Depression 27W was spotted about 340 miles south-southeast of Guam, about 365 miles south-southeast of Rota, about 410 miles south-southeast of Tinian, and about 415 miles south-southeast of Saipan.

It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The center of Tropical Depression 27W was moving west at 8mph. It is expected to turn toward the west- northwest today and then northwest through Tuesday with an increase in forward speed. This forecast track still anticipates Tropical Depression 27W passing south of Guam on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph.

Tropical Depression 27W is not expected to significantly intensify today, but some gradual intensification is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is still much uncertainty on how close 27W will pass to Guam or locations in Chuuk state so this system should still be closely watched for any changes in motion or intensity.

Because of the anticipated threat of Tropical Storm 27W, acting governor Victor B. Hocog has “declared” Tropical Storm Condition 3 for the island of Rota as of 8:15am this morning.

Residents should continue initial preparedness steps to include securing loose objects around the house and/or removing and securing objects to prevent them from being picked up and propelled by possible, strong winds.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm 27W and will be issuing out bulletins as they become available. Keep a close watch on updates to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.

An intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 11am this morning and the next scheduled advisory will be issued at 2pm this afternoon. (EOC)