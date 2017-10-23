BREAKING NEWS: Tropical storm watch in effect for Rota waters

By
|
Posted on Oct 23 2017

Tag: , , ,

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, Tropical Depression 27W moving westward and a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Guam and Rota and coastal waters.

 

As of 7am today, Tropical Depression 27W was spotted about 340 miles south-southeast of Guam, about 365 miles south-southeast of Rota, about 410 miles south-southeast of Tinian, and about 415 miles south-southeast of Saipan.

 

It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The center of Tropical Depression 27W was moving west at 8mph. It is expected to turn toward the west- northwest today and then northwest through Tuesday with an increase in forward speed. This forecast track still anticipates Tropical Depression 27W passing south of Guam on Tuesday.

 

Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph.

 

Tropical Depression 27W is not expected to significantly intensify today, but some gradual intensification is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

There is still much uncertainty on how close 27W will pass to Guam or locations in Chuuk state so this system should still be closely watched for any changes in motion or intensity.

 

Because of the anticipated threat of Tropical Storm 27W, acting governor Victor B. Hocog has “declared” Tropical Storm Condition 3 for the island of Rota as of 8:15am this morning.

 

Residents should continue initial preparedness steps to include securing loose objects around the house and/or removing and securing objects to prevent them from being picked up and propelled by possible, strong winds.

 

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm 27W and will be issuing out bulletins as they become available. Keep a close watch on updates to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.

An intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 11am this morning and the next scheduled advisory will be issued at 2pm this afternoon. (EOC)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Woman nearly drowns on Mañagaha

Posted On Oct 23 2017
, By

Nominations sought for UOG Faculty Senate Palulap Award

Posted On Oct 23 2017
, By

BREAKING NEWS: Tropical storm watch cancelled

Posted On Oct 21 2017
, By

BREAKING NEWS: Storm weakens to depression

Posted On Oct 21 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

October - December 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 23, 2017

Posted On Oct 23 2017

Ukulele classes at JKPL

Posted On Oct 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 20, 2017

Posted On Oct 20 2017

Life and Style

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Council questions impacts of marine monuments

Posted On Dec 28 2016

NOAA releases Pacific action plan for climate science

Posted On Dec 28 2016

Scientists, UOG student to explore Marianas Trench

Posted On Dec 28 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Nominations sought for UOG Faculty Senate Palulap Award

Posted On Oct 23 2017

GCA students excel in impromptu speaking

Posted On Oct 20 2017

MCS students show growth in nat’l reading assessment

Posted On Oct 20 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival set

Posted On Oct 23 2017

‘Delicious Guys’ savor Saipan shoot

Posted On Oct 19 2017

MVA attends PATA Travel Mart 2017

Posted On Oct 17 2017

Weather Forecast

October 23, 2017, 2:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune