Man gets 6-month sentence for break in

By
|
Posted on Oct 23 2017

Tag: , , ,

A man who broke into the bedroom of his former common-law wife with a weapon was sentenced last week to six months in prison.

Danilo Dinong Ibrao was sentenced to two years in prison, all suspended except for six months.

Ibrao, 51, an apartment maintenance worker, is supposed to begin serving his sentence on Oct. 30, 2017. After that, he will be placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, a probation service fee, and to render 200 hours of community service.

Upon his release, he is supposed to be evaluated by the Community Guidance Center for counseling.

He is not allowed any contact with the victim during his probation.

At the sentencing hearing, Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo said the victim fears for her life and is terrified of Ibrao.

Govendo said Ibrao has expressed no remorse for his acts.

Ibrao was found guilty of disturbing the peace, assault, and criminal mischief last June 9 following a bench trial. He was, however, found not guilty of violating a court’s order of protection.

The police did not specify Ibrao’s weapon, merely saying that he entered the bedroom with either a machete or a broken part of large hedge clipper.

Chief public defender Douglas W. Hartig was counsel for Ibrao.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Dirges for the shipwrecked

Posted On Oct 23 2017
, By

Cannabis legalization: Are we ready?

Posted On Oct 23 2017
, By

BREAKING NEWS: High surf advisory

Posted On Oct 20 2017
, By
1

Saipan loses WWII veteran

Posted On Oct 20 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

October - December 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 23, 2017

Posted On Oct 23 2017

Ukulele classes at JKPL

Posted On Oct 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 20, 2017

Posted On Oct 20 2017

Life and Style

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Council questions impacts of marine monuments

Posted On Dec 28 2016

NOAA releases Pacific action plan for climate science

Posted On Dec 28 2016

Scientists, UOG student to explore Marianas Trench

Posted On Dec 28 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Nominations sought for UOG Faculty Senate Palulap Award

Posted On Oct 23 2017

GCA students excel in impromptu speaking

Posted On Oct 20 2017

MCS students show growth in nat’l reading assessment

Posted On Oct 20 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival set

Posted On Oct 23 2017

‘Delicious Guys’ savor Saipan shoot

Posted On Oct 19 2017

MVA attends PATA Travel Mart 2017

Posted On Oct 17 2017

Weather Forecast

October 23, 2017, 2:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune