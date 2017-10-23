Man gets 6-month sentence for break in

A man who broke into the bedroom of his former common-law wife with a weapon was sentenced last week to six months in prison.

Danilo Dinong Ibrao was sentenced to two years in prison, all suspended except for six months.

Ibrao, 51, an apartment maintenance worker, is supposed to begin serving his sentence on Oct. 30, 2017. After that, he will be placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, a probation service fee, and to render 200 hours of community service.

Upon his release, he is supposed to be evaluated by the Community Guidance Center for counseling.

He is not allowed any contact with the victim during his probation.

At the sentencing hearing, Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo said the victim fears for her life and is terrified of Ibrao.

Govendo said Ibrao has expressed no remorse for his acts.

Ibrao was found guilty of disturbing the peace, assault, and criminal mischief last June 9 following a bench trial. He was, however, found not guilty of violating a court’s order of protection.

The police did not specify Ibrao’s weapon, merely saying that he entered the bedroom with either a machete or a broken part of large hedge clipper.

Chief public defender Douglas W. Hartig was counsel for Ibrao.