BREAKING NEWS: Replacement for Guam judge named

Share











President Donald J. Trump announced today, Saturday, his intent to replace U.S. District Court for the Territory of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood with Guam Superior Court Judge Maria Teresa Bonifacio Cenzon.

Territory judges serve a term of 10 years subject to renewal by re-nominations and confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Tydingco-Gatewood’s 10-year term expired a few years ago. She maintains the position until her replacement is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Tydingco-Gatewood presides many cases filed before the U.S. District Court for the NMI. One of the cases is the Betty Johnson’s class action against the NMI Retirement Fund and the CNMI government that resolved to a settlement agreement.

Cenzon was sworn into office as a judge of the Guam Superior Court in 2012. She is the first Filipino-American to serve on the bench in Guam courts.

More details to follow.