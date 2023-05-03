Search for missing teen ends

Share











After three days of searching, the Department of Public Safety and collaborating agencies have officially called off the search for 14-year-old Bradley Delos Santos who was swept out to sea last Saturday afternoon.

DPS’ Boating Safety ended the search and rescue mission around 6pm last Tuesday, May 2. Delos Santos, who was swept out to sea at Marine Beach in Kagman last Saturday, remains missing.

According to DPS spokesperson Fred Sato, they were unable to locate the missing swimmer despite the amount of resources from multiple local, federal, and military agencies that were allocated to search for Delos Santos for 72 hours.

“We urge the public to report any sightings related to this search to [DPS] for proper handling. DPS appreciates the cooperation of the families involved and partners,” he said.

Other collaborating entities that joined the search were the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, DPS Search and Rescue unit, Commonwealth Ports Authority Ports Police Harbor Patrol, Customs & Biosecurity Marine enforcement, BECQ/CRM, Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the CNMI/Guam District, and the U.S. Navy HSC Squadron 25.

“We [had] five boats from different agencies like Customs and Border Protection, Customs and Biosecurity, BECQ, DPS Boating Safety, and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services rescue boat [plus] the U.S Coast Guard cutter. We also conduct[ed] dives. We employed divers to search the waters and the U.S Coast Guard helicopter [was] also deployed,” Sato said.

As per standard procedures for search and rescue operations, a search must be called off after 72 hours or three days.

Acting governor David M. Apatang shared his heartfelt condolences to the family experiencing the loss of loved one.

“It was an unfortunate situation. I know the family very well. That place is known to sweep people out because the ocean there can get really rough, making it hard to come back up,” he said.

Apatang said the administration is working on possibly drafting a resolution to spread awareness about Marine Beach and how dangerous the site can be.

According to a previous article on Saipan Tribune, Delos Santos, his brother, and two friends had gone to Marine Beach last Saturday afternoon and were making their way to the beach’s infinity pool when a large wave crashed into them and dragged them into the open ocean. Three of the boys managed to climb a nearby rock but Delos Santos struggled to swim.

The victim’s brother went back into the water to help his brother and even managed to grab hold of Delos Santos’ hand, but another wave came and crashed into the two boys, splitting them up. When Delos Santos’ brother came back up, the victim was nowhere in sight.