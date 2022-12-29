2022 SPORTS STORY OF THE YEAR #4
Cagebelles take silver, cagers bronze in Guam
Tag: Guam
While they weren’t part of the Mini Games, the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation made sure the CNMI men’s and women’s national teams as well as their junior counterparts got some action this year when they took part in the 2022 FIBA Micronesian Cup and FIBA U15 Oceania Championship, both held in Guam.
The CNMI Women’s National Team made the most of it by bringing home the silver medal in the 2022 FIBA Micronesian Cup last June.
The CNMI Men’s National Team, meanwhile, salvaged the bronze medal in the same tournament.