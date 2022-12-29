2022 SPORTS STORY OF THE YEAR #3

Swimmers break 9 records in Melbourne

Posted on Dec 30 2022
Despite no official swimming pool to train in for years now,  the CNMI National Swimming Team broke nine national records in the 2022 FINA World Championships in Melbourne.

Isaiah Aleksenko broke four NMI records—the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, and 50m backstroke.

Jinnosuke Suzuki eclipsed his own record in the 200m freestyle, while Maria Batallones obliterated the old record in the 50m breastroke and also reset the previous mark in the 100m breastroke.

In the relay, the quartet of Aleksenko, Suzuki, Batallones, and Shoko Litulumar swam a new standard in the 50m x 4 mixed free relay.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
