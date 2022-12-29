Public warned vs dangerous jellyfish, rough seas

Posted on Dec 30 2022
The public is being warned that dangerous Indo-Pacific man-o-wars, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet, and dangerous rip currents are present on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota beaches until Sunday. A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am Monday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center – State Warning Point, beach hazards from Indo-Pacific man-o-wars jellyfish is in effect through Sunday afternoon. A high surf advisory remains in effect in north facing reefs until 6am today, Friday, while the high risk of rip currents is present in north and east facing reefs through late Sunday night. The warning against Indo-Pacific man-o-wars applies to all beaches and surf zone until Sunday.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

These factors will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo- Pacific man-o-wars, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases.

Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will be along north facing reefs of the Marianas. A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night, which could be extended further.

Man-o-wars have been reported washed up on north facing beaches in Guam. Man-o-wars may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along all reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Even if men- o-war are not found along the beach, they could still be out in the water. Avoid making contact with men-o-war that have washed up on beaches, especially when bubbles can be seen.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions. (Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
