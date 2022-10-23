Cantor reaffirms US commitment to US Virgin Islands

By
|
Posted on Oct 24 2022

Tag:
Share

U.S. Department of the Interior assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, left, shakes hands with U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan. (DOI)

U.S. Department of the Interior assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor has completed her first official visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands where she met with Gov. Albert Bryan and other island leaders to emphasize the agency’s commitment to the people of the territory.

“My discussions with leaders in the Virgin Islands have been focused on efforts related to tourism and the revitalization of the economy post-COVID-19 as well as ongoing efforts to manage disaster recovery assistance,” said Cantor. “We at the Department of the Interior remain committed to supporting the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and will continue to support them in all the ways that we can.”

Cantor met with Gov. Albert Bryan, U.S. Attorney Delia Smith, Federal Emergency Management Agency USVI director Kristen Hodge, and USVI Office of Disaster Recovery director Adrienne Williams.

Cantor also met with David Hall, president of the University of the Virgin Islands, to learn more about the university’s efforts and the recent support provided by the Office of Insular Affairs for the university to conduct an oceanographic method and modeling project to monitor and document Sargassum accumulation and to assess water and environmental quality in key coastal locations.

The assistant secretary also met with Virgin Islands Hotel and Tourism Association president Lisa Hamilton, National Park Service superintendent Nigel Fields, superintendent of the St. Croix National Parks Angelita Alvino, and the USVI director of Fish and Wildlife Service Michael Evans with visits to the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency Fusion Center and Limetree Bay.

In fiscal year 2022, OIA provided the USVI with nearly $3 million in Technical and Maintenance Assistance Program; $3.4 million under the Energizing Insular Communities program; $571,306 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding; and $378,339 under the Coral Reef and Natural Resources Initiative. OIA also provides support to the USVI through the Executive Leadership Development Program and the Island Government Finance Officers Association managed under the Pacific and Virgin Islands Training Initiatives. More information about the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs can be found at www.doi.gov/oia.

The assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs and the Office of Insular Affairs carry out the Secretary of the Interior’s responsibilities for the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the CoNMI, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, OIA administers and oversees federal assistance under the Compacts of Free Association to the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. OIA also administers a discretionary Technical Assistance Program for all the insular areas. Find information about OIA and its work on www.doi.gov/oia, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Shiprider
0

US and FSM sign expanded shiprider agreement

Posted On Oct 24 2022
, By
0

Puerto Rico and the US territories: The need to resolve their constitutional and political issues

Posted On Sep 28 2022
, By
0

Puerto Rico and the US territories: The need to resolve their constitutional and political issues

Posted On Sep 27 2022
, By
guam
0

Cantor visits Guam, announces $15M from Inflation Reduction Act for US territories

Posted On Sep 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 24, 2022, 11:02 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune