Free K-pop concert this Friday and Saturday

To strengthen the friendship between Saipan and Korea, Saipan will be hosting free K-pop concert this Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6pm to 8pm at the Tan Ko Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe.

The event, called “2022 Saipan Tourism Fanival,” which is dubbed as a U.S-Korea friendship K-pop concert and is free of charge, was announced in a press conference at the Saipan Mayor’s Office conference room last week that was attended by Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and the event’s organizers: Hong Kyun Kim, president of P&A Corp.; Ho Joon “Jonathan” Joo, P&A Corp.; and Hyuk Sang Kwon, Winner’s Residence.

Concert goers may enter the concert venue starting at 5pm. There will be a 25-person taekwondo team performance on both nights to start off the event. The Korean pop artists that will perform are Artist Korea, Ambition, MegaMax, Witches, Dustin, and MustB. The event will be emceed by Lindsy.

Artist Korea is a b-boy performance group that won the National Assembly Award in South Korea; Dustin is a five-member boy group with powerful choreography and vocals; five members make up MustB, bringing different characteristics of their own; MEGAMAX, combining “MEGA” and “MAX,” is a rookie artist that debuted last year; Witches is a global group with unique symbols and charms that can speak four languages—Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese; and each member of Ambition combines rapping, singing, and dancing in their performances.

The organizing group hopes that this K-pop concert will be the “beginning of a mutual cultural exchange between Korea and Saipan, promoting mutual understanding and trust between Korea and the U.S. t

Preparations are set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the groups arriving on Thursday, Oct. 27. They are set to leave for South Korea on Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31.

“These are all professional entertainers and they’re very popular groups. They attract a lot of young kids. We want to thank Mr. Kim here for organizing this,” Apatang said.

He also thanked the Northern Marianas Sports Association board for allowing the use of the venue for the event.