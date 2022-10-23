Free K-pop concert this Friday and Saturday

By
|
Posted on Oct 24 2022
Share

From left to right, Henry Hofschneider, special assistant, Saipan Mayor’s Office; Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang; Hong Kyun Kim, president of P&A Corp.;  Joann Aquino, Field Operations director, Saipan Mayor’s Office; Ho Joon “Jonathan” Joo, P&A Corp.; Hyuk Sang Kwon, Winners Residence. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

To strengthen the friendship between Saipan and Korea, Saipan will be hosting free K-pop concert this Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6pm to 8pm at the Tan Ko Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe.

The event, called “2022 Saipan Tourism Fanival,” which is dubbed as a U.S-Korea friendship K-pop concert and is free of charge, was announced in a press conference at the Saipan Mayor’s Office conference room last week that was attended by Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and the event’s organizers: Hong Kyun Kim, president of P&A Corp.; Ho Joon “Jonathan” Joo, P&A Corp.; and Hyuk Sang Kwon, Winner’s Residence.

Concert goers may enter the concert venue starting at 5pm. There will be a 25-person taekwondo team performance on both nights to start off the event. The Korean pop artists that will perform are Artist Korea, Ambition, MegaMax, Witches, Dustin, and MustB. The event will be emceed by Lindsy.

Artist Korea is a b-boy performance group that won the National Assembly Award in South Korea; Dustin is a five-member boy group with powerful choreography and vocals; five members make up MustB, bringing different characteristics of their own; MEGAMAX, combining “MEGA” and “MAX,” is a rookie artist that debuted last year; Witches is a global group with unique symbols and charms that can speak four languages—Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese; and each member of Ambition combines rapping, singing, and dancing in their performances.

The organizing group hopes that this K-pop concert will be the “beginning of a mutual cultural exchange between Korea and Saipan, promoting mutual understanding and trust between Korea and the U.S. t

Preparations are set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the groups arriving on Thursday, Oct. 27. They are set to leave for South Korea on Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31.

“These are all professional entertainers and they’re very popular groups. They attract a lot of young kids. We want to thank Mr. Kim here for organizing this,” Apatang said.

He also thanked the Northern Marianas Sports Association board for allowing the use of the venue for the event.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 24, 2022, 10:35 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune