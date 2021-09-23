Casino commissioner Songao resigns

By
|
Posted on Sep 24 2021
Share

Diego M. Songao

Diego M. Songao has resigned as Commonwealth Casino Commission commissioner representing Rota effective this month due to health reason.

CCC executive director Andrew Yeom confirmed yesterday that Songao, who did not attend last month’s CCC board meeting, submitted his resignation letter two weeks ago.

Saipan Tribune learned that Songao is currently getting medical treatment in Nevada.

Songao started his term as commissioner on May 1, 2018. His term was supposed to expire on April 30, 2024. He served on the CCC board as its public affairs/media relations.

Even without Songao the commissioners can still hold a board meeting because only three commissioners are needed to have a quorum, Yeom said.

The remaining board members are chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero, vice chair Rafael S. Demapan, treasurer Mariano Taitano, and secretary Ramon M. Dela Cruz.

Songao, an educator, was sworn into CCC office on July 2, 2018. Prior to serving at CCC, he was a board member of the Commonwealth Development Authority and the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. He also served as the chairman of the Rota Casino Gaming Commission from 2009 to 2010. He was a senator representing Rota from 2002 to 2006.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 24, 2021, 7:13 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 8 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune