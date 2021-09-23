Casino commissioner Songao resigns

Share











Diego M. Songao has resigned as Commonwealth Casino Commission commissioner representing Rota effective this month due to health reason.

CCC executive director Andrew Yeom confirmed yesterday that Songao, who did not attend last month’s CCC board meeting, submitted his resignation letter two weeks ago.

Saipan Tribune learned that Songao is currently getting medical treatment in Nevada.

Songao started his term as commissioner on May 1, 2018. His term was supposed to expire on April 30, 2024. He served on the CCC board as its public affairs/media relations.

Even without Songao the commissioners can still hold a board meeting because only three commissioners are needed to have a quorum, Yeom said.

The remaining board members are chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero, vice chair Rafael S. Demapan, treasurer Mariano Taitano, and secretary Ramon M. Dela Cruz.

Songao, an educator, was sworn into CCC office on July 2, 2018. Prior to serving at CCC, he was a board member of the Commonwealth Development Authority and the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. He also served as the chairman of the Rota Casino Gaming Commission from 2009 to 2010. He was a senator representing Rota from 2002 to 2006.