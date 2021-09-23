TSC 1 still in effect today

By
|
Posted on Sep 24 2021

Tag:
Share

The torrential rain brought by the glancing blow from yesterday’s Tropical Depression 20W caused several areas on Saipan to be flooded, including this portion of Susupe. (JAYVEE VALLEJERA)

Tropical Depression 20W is expected to become stronger and turn into a tropical storm as it continues to move away from the Marianas, prompting the CNMI government to maintain Tropical Storm Condition 1 for the CNMI until this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Guam, tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 39 to 74 mph, are expected for the Marianas, including the CNMI, throughout the day.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres first declared Tropical Storm Condition 2 for the CNMI yesterday and later upgraded it to Tropical Storm Condition 1.

As of 5:31pm yesterday, the center of Tropical Depression 20W was last located at about 155 miles south-southwest of Saipan, 140 miles south-southwest of Tinian, 75 miles south-southwest of Rota, and 20 miles southwest of Guam. Tropical Depression 20W was last seen moving west-northwest at 17mph with maximum sustained winds of 35pmh.

The system is expected to maintain this general course with a slight decrease in forward speed through the weekend as it continues to intensify becoming a tropical storm sometime today.

As Tropical Depression 20W continues to pass through the Marianas, sustained tropical storm force winds are expected to carry on through the weekend with gusts up to 60mph possible, especially on Rota and Guam.

Meanwhile, as 20W strengthens, seas of 5 to 8 feet are expected to build to between 10 and 14 feet. Seas will begin to subside as 20W continues to move west-northwest.

A small craft advisory and a flash flood watch will remain in effect for the CNMI through this afternoon as heavy rainfall continues for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Government offices shutdown

All CNMI government offices were closed at 12pm yesterday and will remain closed today. A memo issued by the Office of the Governor yesterday cited the vulnerability of the CNMI as it continues to recover from Super Typhoon Yutu and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

The CNMI Public School System and Northern Marianas College canceled classes on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota as of 12pm yesterday. Classes will remain cancelled today.

Shelters activated

Torres, in conjunction with the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, and PSS activated the following locations as shelters on Saipan and Tinian effective 4pm yesterday: Marianas High School, Kagman High School, and Tinian Elementary School.

There are currently no shelters open on the island of Rota but emergency managers on the island are currently monitoring the situation with shelters on standby.

Residents on Saipan and Tinian in tents are advised to go to the closest shelter to them for care, support, and relief during the rainy conditions.

Vaccinated individuals seeking shelter must bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards (CDC vaccine card) for vaccination verification.

In compliance with current CNMI COVID-19 protocols and to ensure the safety and health of all residents seeking shelter, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will be conducting temperature checks and COVID-19 vaccination verifications prior to residents entering shelters.

The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority was also activated yesterday to provide transportation to the shelters throughout the day. Residents can call (670) 664-2690 for transportation to designated shelters.

United Airlines flights delayed

United Airlines announced yesterday afternoon that due to inclement weather as a result Tropical Depression 20W, flights departing from and arriving at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, from Sept. 23 through early morning of Sept. 24 will be affected.

United urges customers to check the latest status of their flights at united.com, the United app, or by calling United Reservations at 1-800-UNITED-1 (1-800-864-8331).

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

United Airlines expands its Guam-Manila flight service

Posted On Sep 13 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_1
0

United Airlines to lead switch to sustainable aviation fuel

Posted On Apr 15 2021
, By
0

United Airlines announces April and May schedule

Posted On Apr 09 2021
, By
0

Passengers can now text cleaning and safety questions directly to United Airlines

Posted On Aug 06 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 24, 2021, 7:13 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 8 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune