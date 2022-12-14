Police DUI checkpoints in December

Share











The CNMI Department of Public Safety will be conducting a total of six separate sobriety checkpoints on Dec. 15, 20, and 26, 2022.

– Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

The first checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Garapan to Beach Road, San Jose from 7pm to 8:15pm.

The second checkpoint will be along Chalan Pale Arnold Road, Gualo Rai to Chalan Pale Arnold Road, Garapan from 9:45pm to 11pm.

– Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

The first checkpoint will be along Chalan Pale Arnold Road, Gualo Rai to Chalan Pale Arnold Road, Chalan Lau Lau from 7:30pm, to 8:45pm.

The second checkpoint will be along Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road, Dandan, to Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road, San Jose from 10pm to 11:15pm.

– Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

The first checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Chalan Lau Lau to Beach Road, Chalan Kanoa from 4:30pm to 5:45pm.

The second checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Chalan Piao to Beach Road, San Jose from 8pm to 9:15pm.

The purpose of these scheduled checkpoints is to promote public safety this holiday season while increasing awareness of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or medication while on the island’s roadways. Locations of these checkpoints were pre-determined based on the number of auto accidents, and impaired driving violations in these areas. (PR)