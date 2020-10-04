CCC and CLC are frustrated with IPI

CCC board chairman says they don’t want to kill casino industry as retirees depend on it
By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2020

Tag: ,
Share

Both the Commonwealth Casino Commission and Commonwealth Lottery Commission are frustrated with Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC for its delays in paying its employees and non-payment of services and financial obligations, among other issues, according to CCC board chair Edward Deleon Guerrero.

At the CCC monthly meeting last Wednesday at its office at the Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai, Deleon Guerrero said the CCC has been communicating with the Commonwealth Lottery Commission and that they, too, are frustrated with IPI.

Deleon Guerrero said they don’t want to kill the casino industry as the CNMI’s retirees depend on it. “But for goodness sake…reach out to those making the decisions, they need to know. This is not a game!” he told IPI senior vice president of Public Affairs Tao Xing.

As of yesterday noon, Saipan Tribune learned that IPI has yet to pay the $3 million regulatory fee it owes CCC, which was due last Oct. 1. This is on top of the $15.5 million annual casino license fee that IPI also failed to pay on the due date last Aug. 12, representing Year 6 of the casino license agreement. IPI chief executive officer Donald Browne had asked Gov. Ralph DLG Torres that IPI be allowed to pay in 2029 the $15.5 million casino license fee it owes this year.

At Wednesday’s meeting, IPI finance director Frances Mafnas said they are still working with management on resolving issues with Payroll 20, which covers pay period Sept. 7 to 20. Mafnas is hoping that that payroll issue would be resolved early this week.

To Deleon Guerrero’s question as to which management she is referring to, Mafnas said that Browne and Xing are working with their Hong Kong office and are close on getting the funding for the payroll. “As soon as we confirm the funding, we will release the payroll,” Mafnas said.

When asked why Mafnas is consulting with Browne and Xing, who both have no knowledge about IPI’s financial funding, Mafnas said she communicates with Browne and Xing, and the two officials in turn communicate with their parent company in Hong Kong.

Deleon Guerrero questioned how IPI director Zheng Dong Ting and Browne make decisions on financial matters when they have no knowledge about IPI’s financial situation or who’s providing the funding. Xing reiterated that they are working with their Hong Kong office about the funding.

Deleon Guerrero said IPI seems to have forgotten CCC’s order that requires the IPI’s board in Hong Kong to appoint a CEO and empower that CEO to make decisions on Saipan.

“How can you make decisions when you have no idea where the money comes from?” Deleon Guerrero asked.

Despite Xing saying that they know where the money is coming from, Deleon Guerrero said that Xing, Browne, and Mafnas are sitting helplessly here, waiting for some entity in Hong Kong.

The chairman pointed out that somebody here that is appointed and empowered as the CEO must make decisions and understand where IPI is financially.

“Otherwise, if you don’t have the knowledge, are you [going to] obligate IPI to pay half of the $50 million before the Lottery Commission when your words are hollow?” Deleon Guerrero asked.

Deleon Guerrero said he is frustrated because he believes that Mafnas should not be put in a position where she has to tell the parent company in Hong Kong to honor its obligations.

He said they just want to make sure as part of their regulatory function that IPI, the casino licensee, is financially stable. “We have an obligation to make sure that you are, that we monitor and then you maintain financial stability,” the chairman added.

About 40 former employees of IPI held a peaceful protest against IPI in front of the CCC office last Wednesday for allegedly not paying the three-fourths that is guaranteed in their contract and other issues.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

USA Fanter wants final judgment vs IPI

Posted On Sep 28 2020
, By
0

IPI’s fate in the crosshairs

Posted On Sep 16 2020
, By
0

IPI faces another lawsuit

Posted On Sep 15 2020
, By
0

Engineering firm wants settlement with IPI enforced

Posted On Sep 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2020, 11:18 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune