Design your own cake at Jello & Cake Shop

Share











It is like a dream come true! Jello & Cake Shop located in Garapan (beside Eastern BBQ) lets you design your own cake, the way you want it for any occasion. You can choose from different flavors and have fun with many decorative options.

“We are a new business since as we opened shop last Aug. 25. This venture is based on my passion as I really like baking and that is the reason why I opened this cake shop,” owner Li Minnie said.

“Our products are all made using good and high-quality ingredients. We try hard to make the pastries taste good and we will ask many customers for their taste before we have a new product,” she added

Aside from being able to design your cake, Jello & Cake Shop also has other savory pastries. Their specialties include cream puffs, cream mochi, delicious egg tarts, yogurt cream cake, cream mochi, cheese cake, Oreo cake box, fruit cake box. and many other kinds of cakes are always freshly baked.

“We encourage advance orders, accepts made to order cakes and we use exquisite accessories. Price range for fruit cake are 6 inches is $28, 8 inches is $38, 10 inches is $48, and 12 inches is $68. For cream cake, 6 inches is $23, 8 inches is $33, 10 inches is $43, and 12 inches is $58.

“The only difference between us and others bake shops is we really care about the comments or suggestions from our customer, and we would like to change and fix our products to make our customers satisfied,” Minnie said.

“My message to other people who want to put up their own business is to do not give up on your dream. Your passion will be your fuel to help you the reach the things that you want to achieve,” Minnie added.

Jello & Cake Shop is open from 10am to 7:30pm. For more information, visit them in Garapan beside Eastern BBQ or go to their Facenook page: Li Minnie.