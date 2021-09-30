CCC investigations manager resigns

Share











Commonwealth Casino Commission’s Enforcement and Investigations manager Vicente B. Babauta has resigned, leaving the commission with just 12 employees now, including executive director Andrew Yeom.

Yeom disclosed at the CCC board’s regular meeting Wednesday that Babauta’s resignation last week, together with that of compliance agent Marc Venus, means that they are now down to 12 staff as of that day.

Saipan Tribune learned that Babauta had returned to the Office of the Attorney General, where he had previously worked as chief investigator of the Attorney General’s Office Investigative Division.

Babauta completed casino gaming trainings such as the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering, regulating land-based casinos, pre-licensing financial and background investigations, casino crime investigation, and the 2019 World Gaming Protection Conference, according to CCC’s website.

Yeom said he designated CCC special agent Thelma Mizer to be the acting manager of the Division of Enforcement and Investigations and Division of Permit and Licensing for the next 90 days.

Last July, when CCC legal counsel Michael Ernest resigned, the commission was then left with only 14 staff.

From 39 employees last May, CCC’s number of employees has dwindled due to the termination of several employees as a result of budget constraint and resignation of others.