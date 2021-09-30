CGC certifies 12 new instructors in Adult Mental Health First Aid

Share











In partnership with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center hosted a private instructor training for Adult Mental Health First Aid last Sept. 8-10, 2021, where 12 instructors were certified in an effort to increase workforce capacity and provide an effective and evidence-based education program to various communities throughout the CNMI.

The MHFA instructor certification training is an interactive training that teaches instructor candidates the MHFA course, inclusive of the five-step ALGEE Action Plan: Assess for risk of suicide or harm, listen nonjudgmentally, give reassurance and information, encourage appropriate professional help, and encourage self-help and other support strategies.

Additionally, the instructor training curriculum includes evidence-supported treatment and self-help strategies and prevalence data; program fidelity; in-depth instruction on facilitating the curriculum, including tailoring presentations to diverse audiences and learning environments; and module-specific courses that include population-focused information.

The virtual MHFA instructor certification training was taught by two Mental Health First Aid national trainers.

To become an instructor, participants are required to submit an application for approval, complete five hours of pre-work, attend three days of instructor-led training, pass an individual evaluation, and complete 30 minutes of post-work. Upon certification, instructors are certified to teach the course in three modes of delivery: virtual, in-person, and blended (part online, part in-person).

The 12 newly certified instructors will assist the CHCC CGC in delivering the MHFA program to various partner agencies and stakeholder groups.

The CHCC CGC congratulates the following individuals for achieving their instructor certification in Adult MHFA:

1. Tai Doram, CNMI Public School System/Behavioral Health Planning Council

2. Jennifer Mcquay, Department of Public Safety

3. Rachel Rebuenog, Department of Corrections

4. Charize Terlaje, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services

5. Mariah Barcinas, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Division of Youth Services

6. Tonica Barcinas, Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service

7. Jamielyn Famaw, CHCC Tinian Health Center

8. Joyce Flores, CHCC Maternal, Infant, Child & Adolescent Health Programs

9. Elora Masga, CHCC CGC

10. Lorielyn Lacay, CHCC CGC

11. Susanne Park, CHCC CGC

12. Shine Soalablai, CHCC CGC

For more information on MHFA, visit https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. For more information and to request for the CGC’s MHFA training, visit https://chcc.gov.mp/communitysupporttraining.php or contact the CGC at (670) 323-6560. (PR)