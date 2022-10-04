CCDF Cohort 2-partner agency completes Mind in the Making Training

Share











The CNMI Child Care Development Fund Program, in partnership with Evergreen Learning, completed a series of training sessions with its Cohort 2-Partner Agency, CHCC- Home Visiting Program for the CNMI Brain Builders Science of Early Learning initiative last Sept. 18.

The training was centered on the Mind in the Making (MITM), which provides knowledge about the scientific tenets of early childhood development and how to boost the life skills of children ages 0 to 8. MITM is the science foundation that sets why we have to elevate the importance of the first 5 years of child development, particularly in supporting young children’s brain development.

Now that they have completed the training, they are ready to facilitate their own training for their staff, as well as the parents and families that they serve. Completing the training are Zinna Agulto and Sannivette Sablan, supported by their manager, Yuline Fitial.

The training was facilitated by Melissa Palacios, Science of Early Learning coordinator, and assisted by Rayanna Fitial, Science of Early Learning administrative assistant.

CCDF and Evergreen Learning extend their congratulations to its Cohort 2-partner agency. (PR)