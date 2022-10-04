MVA features Marianas nature, culture at JATA Tourism Expo 

Chamorro and Carolinian dances are performed at the Marianas booth at JATA Tourism Expo 2022 held on Sept. 22-25, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan.  (Photos by MVA)

The Marianas Visitors Authority joined representatives of 77 other international countries and regions, businesses, and organizations at JATA Tourism EXPO 2022 from Sept. 22 to 25, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan.

JATA Tourism EXPO 2022 was organized by Japan Travel, Tourism Association and Japan Association of Travel Agents, and Japan National Tourism Organization, and the expo is internationally recognized as one of the largest travel events in the world.

The event was held at Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center and attracted national tourism agencies, airlines, hotels, travel agencies, cruise companies, other tourism professionals and the

traveling public. The MVA joined other exhibitors in providing the latest tourism information to visitors and professional members of the travel trade. The first two days of the expo were focused on B2B appointments and walk-in meeting with travel trade and media partners, while the last two days were open to the public. This year, about 43,000 tourism professionals joined the event on the travel trade days, while an estimated 79,000 consumers joined the third and fourth days of the event.

“Consumers have a lot of pent up travel demand and showed strong interest in travel in the event,” said MVA deputy managing director Judy Torees. “We received a large audience of participants at our booth up until the last minute of closing, and we will continue to work with our partners and consumers to move this market forward.”

The MVA shared information and collaterals about The Marianas and its tourism resources. In addition, visitors to the booth had the opportunity to learn coconut frond weaving, banana-printing, and “mwar” (flower head lei)-making. Travel influencer Kei (FB@kazukiyo0427) had live talk shows at the booth twice a day. A quiz competition about The Marianas also awarded Marianas-branding giveaways to winners.

JATA Tourism EXPO provides opportunities for travel professionals to exchange travel information and conduct effective business meetings, while inspiring consumers through the power of travel.

United Airlines flies to Saipan in The Marianas three times a week from Tokyo.

JATA Tourism Expo 2023 will be held on Oct. 26-29, 2023, in Osaka, Japan. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

