Celebrating American Public Power Week in public schools

Posted on Oct 11 2022
The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is celebrating “American Public Power Week” from Oct. 2 to 8, 2022, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. 

This is the first year since the pandemic that CUC has celebrated American Public Power Week.  

“This year we are focusing on educating the next generation of CUC customers on the benefits of public power. As technology improves, we hope to provide better services that will help sustain our renewable resources so that we can benefit from lower rates,” said CUC executive director Gary Camacho. 

As part of this effort, CUC gave presentations to third, fourth, and fifth grade public school students on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. CUC staff from each division such as Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, and Water/Wastewater took some time to educate students about their roles, duties, responsibilities, and how each division plays a key role.  

During the presentation, students were asked several questions such as why power or electricity is important to our community, what are ways we can conserve water, and why it’s important to share tips on typhoon preparedness. 

Students who responded were awarded with energy special agent and leak detection water saver badges. Other lucky participants had the opportunity to receive bookmarks and coloring books that provided water or energy conservation tips. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
