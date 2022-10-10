COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 11, 2022

Share











Public invited to Rosary Rally on Saturday

Rosary Rally captain Dr. Celia Lamkin, founder of The World Needs Fatima, is inviting the public to a Public Rosary Rally in commemoration of the 105th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima and the Miracle of Sun this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, starting at 12pm in Guam/ Saipan (10am Manila time)

Register in advance for this event at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Gi9KXU9TtCZgzMBUMBX1w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the rosary rally. (PR)

Karidat temporarily stops accepting clothes, household items

Starting last Oct. 7, 2022, Karidat Social Services will be unable to accept donations of clothing or household goods due to renovations being made to its storage area. Because of this Karidat is unable to store any incoming donations.

They anticipate to begin accepting donations once again by Jan. 1, 2023. If the renovations are completed sooner, Karidat will let the public know. They will continue to accept canned food donations.

Karidat wishes to thank the community for their generosity and continued support. (PR)