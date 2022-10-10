Flood watch in effect on Rota today

Share











A flash flood watch is in effect through late tonight, Tuesday, on Rota.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible on Rota through late Tuesday night.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur.

NWS says heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a monsoon disturbance is expected to develop within the eastern sector of the monsoon trough over western coastal waters of the Marianas. Model guidance continues to trend higher in rainfall totals, with amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through late Tuesday night.

Rota residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and riverbanks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas.