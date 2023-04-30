Certiport partners with the CNMI’s Island Training Solutions

Jim Arenovski, left, owner of Island Training Solutions, shakes hands with Craig Bushman, general manager of Certiport. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

SALT LAKE CITY—Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced Friday a new partnership with Island Training Solutions in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Through its customized approach to design and implementation, Island Training Solutions has become a leading learning resource throughout the CNMI, offering training and certifications to a variety of clients ranging from large corporations and government agencies to small non-profit organizations. Island Training Solutions will now partner with Certiport to provide industry-recognized certifications to learners in the CNMI.

“We are delighted about our new partnership with Island Training Solutions,” said Craig Bushman, general manager of Certiport. “Industry-recognized certifications can have a significant impact on a student’s career prospects in [the CNMI] by demonstrating industry-relevant skills, increasing job opportunities, improving earning potential, enhancing professional credibility, and advancing career progression.”

“Globally, employers continue to report a shortage of qualified workers, and although employers have many job openings, they struggle to find skilled, qualified applicants to fill those positions. Certification helps close the gap, benefitting not only individual learners, but also our country and its economy,” said Jim Arenovski, owner of Island Training Solutions. “Certiport is the sole provider of some of the world’s biggest academic certification programs, and we are excited to be able to offer their full portfolio of certifications to the people of Micronesia.”

These certifications, plus additional curriculum and learning materials, are now available to Island Training Solutions’ learners. To learn more about Island Training Solutions visit http://www.islandtrainingcnmi.com.

Certiport is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program, and the Cisco Certified Support Technician certification.

Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, postsecondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

