Labor Employment provides latest job trends and data

The CNMI Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Services is providing updates regarding job vacancy announcement data trends. The division plans to issue ensuing reports on a quarterly and annual basis.

For the first quarter of 2023 (Jan. 1 to March 31), a total of 435 job vacancy announcements were posted on the department’s website. Of those announcements, a grand total of 4,096 job openings were advertised. A monthly breakdown of the data illustrates that the month of January had the highest number of openings at 1,943, followed by February at 1,560, then March at 593.

The first quarter of 2023 had a 20% increase in job openings when compared to the previous quarter (fourth quarter 2022), but also shows an 18% decrease when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Data shows that while there is a gradual increase in the number of job openings available on the department’s website as COVID-19 restrictions wane, the increase is only nominal and pales in comparison to pre-pandemic levels. Historically, the first and second quarters of each year yield the highest amount of job openings.

For the first quarter of 2023, the top 10 occupational groups most sought after by employers were as follows:

1. Construction and Extraction – 2,543 job openings

2. Installation, Maintenance, and Repair – 457 job openings

3. Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance – 251 job openings

4. Production – 203 job openings

5. Food Preparation and Serving Related – 175 job openings

6. Personal Care and Service – 117 job openings

7. Healthcare Practitioners and Technical – 108 job openings

8. Transportation and Material Moving – 41 job openings

9. Office and Administrative Support – 40 job openings

10. Business and Financial Operations – 36 job openings

For further information regarding JVA data, visit www.marianaslabor.net. Hover over the “Divisions” dropdown selection menu and click on “Employment Services Division,” then scroll down to the “Resources” section where you will find the decennial 10-year report, annual reports, and the latest quarterly reports. (PR)