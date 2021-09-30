Inmates looking forward to NMTI pilot program—DOC chief

By
|
Posted on Oct 01 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Inmates who will soon be participating in a pilot program between the Department of Corrections and the Northern Marianas Technical Institute are excited to begin taking introductory trades classes through NMTI, according to Corrections Commissioner Wally Villagomez.

He said Monday at the “Kick Off Ceremony” at NMTI’s Lower Base facility that the inmates believe the program will greatly benefit them when they re-enter society and search for work.

“They’re excited about this program because it’s going to benefit them. If they get out [of DOC], at least we’re preparing them for society and they will be able to find jobs [through] all the training that they receive,” he said.

Monday’s proceedings at NMTI involved the signing of a memorandum of agreement between NMTI and DOC, making official a pilot program that would allow inmates to take introductory trades courses through NMTI. The inmates will meet in a classroom at DOC twice a week for 20 weeks.

Upon completion of 20 weeks of study, inmates will receive a certificate of completion, and after that will be asked to complete a survey to choose a specialized course of choice to study next.

Villagomez said that conversations between DOC and NMTI first began with Sgt. Jeffery Quitugua, and not too long after DOC legal counsel Leslie Healer became involved in the efforts to make the NMTI-DOC pilot program a reality. When asked if he has heard any feedback so far on the upcoming program, Villagomez said that inmates are “excited.”

“It started out with my staff, Sgt. Jeffery Quitugua, who began meeting up with NMTI. When we got close to the [NMTI Kick Off Ceremony], our legal counsel [stepped in] to work things out,” said Villagomez.

When asked how many inmates will be participating in the NMTI-DOC program, Villagomez said he and DOC are not allowed to disclose that number.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

NMTI celebrates latest milestones with ‘kickoff ceremony’

Posted On Sep 28 2021
, By
0

NMTI ‘kickoff’ on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 24 2021
, By
0

NMTI identifies and contacts 20 adult high school students

Posted On Sep 14 2021
, By
0

“Campus Collaboration” at NMTI today

Posted On Sep 13 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 1, 2021, 6:15 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune