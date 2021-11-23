CGC certifies nine adults in Mental Health First Aid

By
|
Posted on Nov 24 2021

Tag:
Share

Representatives of the CNMI Superior Court’s Office of Adult Probation and the CNMI Substance Abuse, Addictions & Rehabilitation Program participate in Adult Mental Health First Aid training. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center certified nine additional individuals on Oct. 27, 2021, in Adult Mental Health First Aid.

The participating agencies included the CNMI Superior Court’s Office of Adult Probation and the CNMI Substance Abuse, Addictions & Rehabilitation Program.

The groundbreaking skills-based course teaches participants the tools to identify, understand, and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge, and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.

Friends and family members may find it hard to know when and how to step in, and as a result, those in need of mental health services often do not receive care until much later. But just as CPR helps those without medical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Led by CGC’s Kimberly Seman Tudela and Lorielyn Duenas Lacay, Mental Health First Aiders learned the MHFA five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support, which helps break down barriers and stigma in order to better support one another.

The CGC has certified a total of 1,168 individuals in the CNMI, Palau, and Guam in either the MHFA youth curriculum, adult curriculum, or both.

For more information on MHFA, visit https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. For contact information and to request for the CGC’s MHFA training, visit https://chcc.gov.mp/communitysupporttraining.php. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CGC certifies 37 DFEMS cadets in Mental Health First Aid

Posted On Oct 12 2021
, By
0

CGC certifies 12 new instructors in Adult Mental Health First Aid

Posted On Oct 01 2021
, By
0

CGC certifies 19 in mental health education program

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
0

CGC certifies GCA staff in in suicide intervention training

Posted On Aug 06 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 24, 2021, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune