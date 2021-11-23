Former AG Kara passes away at 76

By
|
Posted on Nov 24 2021
Share

Maya B. Kara

Former CNMI Attorney General Maya B. Kara passed away Friday morning at her home on Capital Hill after a long battle with cancer. She was 76.

Kara served as the CNMI attorney general from 1998 to 2000 and served several times as president of the NMI Bar Association.

“She was my best friend. We were together for 43 years,” said Kara’s husband, Bruce Mailman, in a phone interview last night.

Kara and Mailman have three children.

He said that Kara spent a year in Honolulu to get treatment soon after was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

Mailman said they’re going to have a public viewing Wednesday next week, at 9am at the Borja Funeral Home for an hour before the cremation.

Mailman said that Kara was instrumental in the development of the law of the CNMI.

Mailman said he and Kara arrived together on Saipan on Feb. 17, 1989, where she worked as counsel for the CNMI House of Representatives. After a while, he said, Kara became the chief legal counsel for the CNMI Legislature, a position that she held for nine and a half years.

Kara then served as acting attorney general. She became counsel for then-governor Pedro P. Tenorio in the latter’s third and last term.

Kara also served as counsel for then-lieutenant governor Diego Benavente, as an administrative hearing officer for the CNMI Department of Labor, and also as an administrative hearing officer for the NMI Retirement Fund.

Kara and Mailman’s law firm is a known expert in immigration matters and the couple periodically wrote a column for Saipan Tribune on immigration issues.

At a naturalization ceremony in August 2014 at the U.S. District Court for the NMI, Kara served as a guest speaker during which she shared her remarkable immigrant story that landed her in New York as a political refugee at age 11 when she and her family escaped to the West from Hungary.

Kara spent her childhood in Hungary, a small country in central Europe. At that time, during the Cold war, Hungary was under the rule of the Soviet Union.

Kara became a U.S. citizen at 18.

Janet H. King said yesterday that Kara provided her some guidance and inspiration as a young lawyer.

King said she will always remember Kara for her brilliant legal mind, and her devotion to her family and her service to the Commonwealth.

“My condolences to Bruce and the family on Maya Kara’s passing,” she said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 24, 2021, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune