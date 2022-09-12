Chamber gubernatorial debate set for Sept. 29

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Debate for the CNMI Gubernatorial Candidates on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

The Gubernatorial Candidate Debate will take place at Saipan World Resort, Taga Hall, from 6pm to 8pm. Gove. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Rep. Christina Sablan (D-Saipan) have been invited to participate in the 2022 gubernatorial debate.

These forums are offered in the effort to further educate voters on the issues of our island by presenting the opportunity to hear differing opinions and solutions, and for those who are unfamiliar with the various platforms of each candidate.

Each candidate will be given equal time to answer questions submitted in advance by the general public. Time limits will be enforced fairly and equally in accordance with standard debate procedures. Additional details will be advertised as the event nears. The Chamber welcomes the community’s input regarding current issues and future needs.

The Chamber is also seeking for volunteers to assist with the event. Duties include but are not limited to event set up, traffic control usher, guest sign in, and event usher. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, please contact us at (670) 234-7150 or email at coordinator2@saipanchamber.com.

The Chamber is a non-profit organization with over 130 members to date. The SCC was founded in 1959 and incorporated in 1976. It is the largest private business organization in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The Chamber works to promote and protect the business, economic, and civic interest, and general health and welfare of our islands. If you would like more information about our event or our organization, please visit our office located at the Marianas Business Plaza, 4th Floor, Suite 413 or contact our office at (670) 234-7150, or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com. (PR)