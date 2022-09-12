Chamber gubernatorial debate set for Sept. 29

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2022
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Debate for the CNMI Gubernatorial Candidates on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. 

The Gubernatorial Candidate Debate will take place at Saipan World Resort, Taga Hall, from 6pm to 8pm. Gove. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Rep. Christina Sablan (D-Saipan) have been invited to participate in the 2022 gubernatorial debate. 

These forums are offered in the effort to further educate voters on the issues of our island by presenting the opportunity to hear differing opinions and solutions, and for those who are unfamiliar with the various platforms of each candidate. 

Each candidate will be given equal time to answer questions submitted in advance by the general public. Time limits will be enforced fairly and equally in accordance with standard debate procedures. Additional details will be advertised as the event nears. The Chamber welcomes the community’s input regarding current issues and future needs. 

The Chamber is also seeking for volunteers to assist with the event. Duties include but are not limited to event set up, traffic control usher, guest sign in, and event usher. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, please contact us at (670) 234-7150 or email at coordinator2@saipanchamber.com. 

The Chamber is a non-profit organization with over 130 members to date. The SCC was founded in 1959 and incorporated in 1976. It is the largest private business organization in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The Chamber works to promote and protect the business, economic, and civic interest, and general health and welfare of our islands. If you would like more information about our event or our organization, please visit our office located at the Marianas Business Plaza, 4th Floor, Suite 413 or contact our office at (670) 234-7150, or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2022, 7:32 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 5 m/s SW
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune