Torres: Maximum penalty to anyone robbing tourists

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday that with the gradual increase of tourists coming to the CNMI, the Department of Public Safety and the Marianas Visitors Authority should continue monitoring the islands’ tourist sites to protect visitors from robbers.

In response to a question during the KKMP press briefing, Torres said people caught robbing or hurting tourists should be given the maximum penalty.

“I asked our community to please first don’t do any robbing, don’t do any assault and battery,” he said.

Police recently arrested a habitual offender who allegedly robbed two tourists in Marpi last Aug. 29. Responding police officers noted that a female victim was in tears as she got out of their rented vehicle, while the male victim was in shock after the robbery.

Torres urged the people to treat tourists with the highest respect.

Torres said he asked DPS to continue patrolling the tourist sites and MVA to post security guards at the tourist spots.

“At the end of the day, tourism is everybody’s business. We should all treat our tourists with the highest respect and definitely not by robbing and not by hurting anyone,” he said.

The governor urged anyone in the community that if they see somebody robbing a tourist, they should report the matter immediately to the police or the right agency so that they do the right thing.