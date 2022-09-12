Torres: Maximum penalty to anyone robbing tourists

Asks DPS, MVA to continue monitoring tourist spots to protect visitors
By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2022
Share

The Saipan sign in Marpi has become an iconic landmark for tourists and local alike. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres wants people caught robbing or hurting tourists should be given the maximum penalty. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday that with the gradual increase of tourists coming to the CNMI, the Department of Public Safety and the Marianas Visitors Authority should continue monitoring the islands’ tourist sites to protect visitors from robbers.

In response to a question during the KKMP press briefing, Torres said people caught robbing or hurting tourists should be given the maximum penalty.

“I asked our community to please first don’t do any robbing, don’t do any assault and battery,” he said.

Police recently arrested a habitual offender who allegedly robbed two tourists in Marpi last Aug. 29. Responding police officers noted that a female victim was in tears as she got out of their rented vehicle, while the male victim was in shock after the robbery.

Torres urged the people to treat tourists with the highest respect.

Torres said he asked DPS to continue patrolling the tourist sites and MVA to post security guards at the tourist spots.

“At the end of the day, tourism is everybody’s business. We should all treat our tourists with the highest respect and definitely not by robbing and not by hurting anyone,” he said.

The governor urged anyone in the community that if they see somebody robbing a tourist, they should report the matter immediately to the police or the right agency so that they do the right thing.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2022, 7:31 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 5 m/s SW
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune