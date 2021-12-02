CHCC board nixes mandating vaccinations for students

By
|
Posted on Dec 03 2021

Tag:
Share

Preferring to persuade rather than mandate, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board of trustees has decided not to change regulations that would have made COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for obtaining health certificates and possibly also for enrolling in any CNMI schools.

During a board meeting on Dec. 1, the board voted to not move forward with amendments to the ““CHCC School and Child Care Facilities and Communicable Disease Rules and Regulations.” Instead, the board voted to conduct more public education campaigns and outreaches and to compile more research and data on the matter.

In a social media post Wednesday, Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan)—who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Health and Welfare—wrote that she and Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan)—who chairs the House Committee on Education—attended the Dec. 1 CHCC board meeting since she and Staffler on Nov. 22 signed and submitted a joint request to hold oral hearings on the proposed changes to CHCC’s rules and regulations.

Sablan attached to her social media post the Nov. 22 request addressed to CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña. In the request, Sablan and Staffler cited a portion of the law that requires agencies like CHCC to provide opportunities for oral hearings before making changes to any of their agency regulations. The two further asked that these hearings be made accessible on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Sablan and Staffler also cited another portion of the law that says that, if an agency like CHCC were to go through with approving changes, if requested, agencies like CHCC are to “issue a concise statement of the principal reasons for and against its adoption, incorporating therein its reasons for overruling the considerations urged against its adoption.”

Sablan reiterated in her post Wednesday that she and Staffler fully support COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible residents, including children. However, at this time, the two acknowledge that more public engagement is needed to address the questions and concerns many in the community—parents with school-age in particular—have regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children.

Also in her post Wednesday, Sablan lauded the CHCC board for its review of public comments, facts, and the current circumstances in deciding to not move forward with the amendments. The board’s decision, Sablan said, “was not made lightly.”

When asked about the public comments received thus far prior to the Dec. 1 board meeting, Muña said at a Nov. 29 news briefing that many comments received were against mandating vaccines for school-aged children.

Muña at the time further explained that, if the board approves moving forward with the proposed amendments, there will be public hearings scheduled to discuss the changes. If the board voted to not move forward with the amendments, there will be no public hearings.

Currently, portions of the “CHCC School and Child Care Facilities and Communicable Disease Rules and Regulations” require proof of immunization against a list of diseases that include diphtheria; pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles (rubeola), mumps, and rubella (German measles), and hepatitis B.

The proposed addition that was up for deliberation by the CHCC board was to include “COVID-19 and its variants (to the extent the child is eligible to receive the vaccine)” to this list of diseases.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

CHCC team to aid COVID-19 info outreach

Posted On Dec 03 2021
, By
0

CHCC to enforce safer hospital patient visitation policy

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

CHCC’s LaPonsie answers parents’ questions about kid COVID-19 vaxx

Posted On Nov 12 2021
, By
0

Comments sought on CHCC’s proposed changes to school rules and regulations

Posted On Nov 10 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 3, 2021, 6:09 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 5 m/s SE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune