Holiday displays only for Christmas in the Marianas

By
|
Posted on Dec 03 2021

In consideration of the rising number of COVID-19 cases on Saipan, the Marianas Visitors Authority has decided to focus on its Marianas Christmas Village, Christmas Tree display, and light sculptures and cancel other activities associated with this year’s Christmas in the Marianas celebration.

Live entertainment and vendor sales slated for Dec. 10 and 11, 2021, at Garapan Fishing Base are cancelled. However, MVA is still seeking 10 participants for its Marianas Christmas Village display, which will offer cash prizes for the Top 3 winning displays.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, we have decided to cancel the in-person events for this year’s Christmas in the Marianas,” said MVA acting managing director Judy Torres. “However, we are still welcoming groups who are interested in creating a display for our Marianas Christmas Village. This will be a great opportunity to creatively express and share the holiday spirit with the community.”

Participants will have the opportunity to decorate a 10’x10’ area. Participants may decorate with any Marianas-inspired Christmas theme for the chance to win cash prizes. Cash prizes to be awarded are $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

In addition, Christmas trees decorated by 13 participating schools and light sculptures of island Christmas scenes will be on display. The Marianas Christmas Village will open on Dec. 10, 2021, and remain on display through the new year.

To sign up for the Marianas Christmas Village, call the MVA Community Projects Division at 1.670.664.3200/1 or email community projects@mymarianas.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

