‘Growing surfing community in NMI should be supported’

Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the Natural Resources Committee in the House of Representatives, has noted a growing number of surfers in the community and she encouraged lawmakers to support them.

Babauta shared during a House session last week that the first ever surfing competition in the CNMI is happening on Saipan this Saturday and Sunday at the Obyan Beach from 9am to 4pm.

“It’s a collaborative effort. I think it’s something new that’s being organized, but there has been a growing surfing community,” she said.

Babauta encouraged her fellow House representatives to be at the event as a show of support for members of the community who are close to nature and the ocean. “That’s a really important part of our quality of life here,” she added.

This weekend’s event, dubbed as “Boogie Down at Obyan,” will see 16 of the best bodyboarders in the Marianas compete. The organizing committee includes venue director Joe Villacrusis, tournament director Edward Manibusan, and beach marshal David Cabrera.