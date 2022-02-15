Gas prices increase by 20 cents

This Mobil Oil Marianas station signboard shows the new gas prices. (Krizel Tuazon)

CNMI motorists were walloped with another gas price increase yesterday, this time a 20-cent price hike that saw regular gasoline inching up to $5.46 a gallon.

At around 4pm yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas stations took the lead, with its Extra fuel going up from $ 5.26 a gallon to $5.46. Mobil also hiked its Supreme fuel from $5.71 to $5.91 a gallon.

Shell Marianas has yet to increase its prices as of 6pm press time but both oil companies typically mirror each other’s price changes, so Shell is expected to impose the same price increase today.

According to a 47-year-old motorist, she said fuel prices is the least of her concerns at this point.

“I’m more concerned about my electricity bill because, as we all know, when gas prices go up, so does electricity. Just this last month, my bill was about $20 more than it used to be and I’m barely home. What I’m trying to say is power is just going to get more expensive and we are not even close to recovering from this ongoing pandemic,” she said.

Another motorist expects gas to reach $6 this year with the way things are going. “I’m almost sure we’re going to see fuel reach $6 this year by the way things are going. What makes it hard is that most companies aren’t even back up and running at 100% but we’re dealing with fuel prices every other week,” he said.

In related news, effective Feb. 1, the cost of electric power went up slightly due to the continuous increase in oil prices that has impacted the Fuel Adjustment Charge of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. The current FAC rate increased to $0.23908 per kWh from of $0.20909.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
