6 new positive cases

Posted on Nov 18 2021
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Tuesday that six more individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance testing on Nov. 11 and 15, bringing the CNMI’s total to 399.

As of Nov. 16, there are now 49 active cases in the CNMI.

CHCC said Tuesday that the six new cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored.

CHCC also reported that a total of 306 tests were conducted on Nov. 15 comprising travel and surveillance testing.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 108 new cases. Of the 108, 75 were identified through contact tracing, 24 through community-based testing, and nine through travel testing.

In related news, during an appearance on Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ radio news briefing last Friday, Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren F. Villagomez said the recent rise of community cases is something that “we’re dealing with on a daily basis,” and assured that he and the task force “haven’t lowered any standards” in what they are doing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Villagomez added that “we’re ahead of the curve here in the CNMI” regarding COVID-19 prevention efforts. He highlighted the CNMI’s ongoing surveillance testing and contact tracing efforts and the continued campaigning for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for practicing the “3 W’s” (wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering).

Villagomez asked the community to continue its support of the CNMI’s efforts in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 and asked those with questions and/or concerns to call the COVID-19 Infoline at 670-488-0211. “[That] is our info line, and we’re here standing by to assist,” said Villagomez.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
