Over 10K join Digital Learning Day

By
|
Posted on Mar 11 2020

Tag:
Share

Winners of the Public School System’s Digital Learning Day pose for a picture following the awarding last week. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Over 10,000 students participated in the CNMI Public School System’s Instructional Technology and Distance Education Program’s annual Digital Learning Day last week that also recognized five for using technology tools to tell how technology is helping them learn and grow.

According to Dr. Bobby Cruz, director of Instructional Technology, this year’s competition was open to 10,000-plus students for a chance to win several prizes and five were chosen as champions.

The five selected champions of the 2020 Digital Learning day were Anthony Deleon Guerrero, and Geelianan Deleon of William S. Reyes Elementary School, Jasmine Coleen Yalung of Sinapalo Elementary School, Jaedi L. Celis of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, and Katherine Magat from Marianas High School.

“The student tech products were exquisite, showing a high degree of technology integration and creativity. It was brilliant to behold. Every year we look forward to the Digital Learning Day activities across the district. There have been so many wonderful uses of technology, and our amazing teachers continue to innovate as they integrate,” he said.

He emphasized that the point is to use technology not to supplant the curriculum but to enhance it, making learning more engaging and fun.

Lorraine Catienza, Distance Education Program manager, said that Digital Learning Day is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase innovative learning and how technology is used in classrooms.

“Each week, there seems to be a new technology tool or mobile app that pops up to support learning and teaching in this digital age,” she said.

Digital Learning Day promotes the effective use of modern-day tools to improve the learning experience in K-12 public schools. The competition coincides with schools throughout the CNMI showcasing innovative uses of technology.

The competition was among several activities in celebration of the National Digital Learning Day that highlights the innovative uses of technology for learning.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 11, 2020, 7:28 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune