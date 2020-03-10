Over 10K join Digital Learning Day

Share







Over 10,000 students participated in the CNMI Public School System’s Instructional Technology and Distance Education Program’s annual Digital Learning Day last week that also recognized five for using technology tools to tell how technology is helping them learn and grow.

According to Dr. Bobby Cruz, director of Instructional Technology, this year’s competition was open to 10,000-plus students for a chance to win several prizes and five were chosen as champions.

The five selected champions of the 2020 Digital Learning day were Anthony Deleon Guerrero, and Geelianan Deleon of William S. Reyes Elementary School, Jasmine Coleen Yalung of Sinapalo Elementary School, Jaedi L. Celis of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, and Katherine Magat from Marianas High School.

“The student tech products were exquisite, showing a high degree of technology integration and creativity. It was brilliant to behold. Every year we look forward to the Digital Learning Day activities across the district. There have been so many wonderful uses of technology, and our amazing teachers continue to innovate as they integrate,” he said.

He emphasized that the point is to use technology not to supplant the curriculum but to enhance it, making learning more engaging and fun.

Lorraine Catienza, Distance Education Program manager, said that Digital Learning Day is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase innovative learning and how technology is used in classrooms.

“Each week, there seems to be a new technology tool or mobile app that pops up to support learning and teaching in this digital age,” she said.

Digital Learning Day promotes the effective use of modern-day tools to improve the learning experience in K-12 public schools. The competition coincides with schools throughout the CNMI showcasing innovative uses of technology.

The competition was among several activities in celebration of the National Digital Learning Day that highlights the innovative uses of technology for learning.