CNMI cage belles fall to Guam in Micro Cup

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

CNMI and Guam cage belles are seen here in action in Day 1 of the 2022 FIBA Micronesian Cup yesterday at the UOG Calvo Fieldhouse. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI Women’s National Basketball Team got a rude welcome from Guam after the host team beat their northern neighbors, 94-46, as the 2022 FIBA Micronesian Cup got going yesterday the UOG Calvo Fieldhouse.

The CNMI cage belles made a game of it in the early goings though and even tied it at 13-all with a 2-pointer from Angel Roligat at the 4:27 mark of the opening quarter. Coach Catherine Attao-Toves’ wards were still in the thick of it in the second and inched closer to Guam, 33-28, following a short stab from E’Anna Won.

Guam, however, went on a 13-3 run after that with Mia San Nicolas scoring 6 points of the total to enter halftime with a 46-31 spread.

The CNMI tried to keep up with the Micro Cup top seeds in the third quarter, but managed only 10 points as opposed to Guam’s 21 markers and trailed by a whopping 21 points, 41-67, entering the fourth and final quarter.

The wheels then totally fell off in the payoff period as the CNMI scored only 5 measly points in the final 10 minutes of the contest to drop its first game of the four-day tourney.

San Nicolas paced Guam with 18 points, while Elysia Perez added 13. Derin Stinnet and Kara Duenas also fired twin digits with 12 and 10 markers, respectively, for the winning team.

The CNMI women’s leading scorers were sisters E’Anna and Ky’Sonna Won who combined for 25 points in a losing cause.

Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation president James Lee took the women’s loss in stride, considering the CNMI just went up against the top team in Micronesia.

“I personally feel that our ladies did good against Guam. They held their ground in the first half of the game. We knew going in and challenging Team Guam in the first game was going to be an uphill battle, mainly because they have much more exposure to the game in comparison to our team and in turn more experience.

However, I am happy at what I saw and excited to see how they will bounce back and incorporate what they have learned from this loss to the next game against the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau,” he said.
In the other women’s game yesterday, Palau whipped FSM, 87-17. Results of the opening two men’s games will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

Guam 94 – San Nicolas 18, Perez 13, Stinnett 12, Duenas 10, Borja 9, Taitano 9, Miranda 6, Han 6, Dacanay 4, Hernandez 4, Paulino 3.

CNMI 46 – E. Won 15, K. Won 10, Alegre 6, Bucalig 6, Roligat 5, Fatialofa 2, Pangelinan 2.
Scoring by quarters: 28-17, 46-31, 67-41, 94-46.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Quezon is 1st Army National Guard enlistee from the CNMI since 2014

Posted On Jun 09 2022
, By
NMIBF
0

‘Underdog’ NMI teams off to Micro Cup

Posted On Jun 08 2022
, By
0

Guam reports 366th COVID-19-related death; 95 new cases

Posted On Jun 08 2022
, By
0

CNMI is approved for $16.2 million CDBG-MIT funds

Posted On Jun 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 9, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune