Fire near IPI site under investigation

The fire that engulfed a pile of debris near the Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC construction site in Garapan remains under investigation as per the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

In an official statement from DFEMS spokesperson Rob Mojica, DFEMS investigator Kyoshi Kileleman was assigned to investigate the fire, which took place near the IPI construction site last Monday.

According to Kileleman, the Division of Fire Prevention and Arson Investigation is requesting the public’s assistance if they have any information about the blaze. If so, they can call (670) 664-9178.

Last Monday, June 6, at approximately 10:50am, Department of Public Safety officers requested for DFEMS’ assistance in what they believed was a structure fire at IPI, Garapan.

At 10:52 am, Engine – 2 responded to the location. Fire Crew supervisor A. Farley was the first to arrive on the scene at around 10:53am where he found that a storage area near the IPI construction site and some debris were on fire. At 11:12 am, Farley reported that the debris fire was under control.

Soon after, Kileleman arrived on scene. He stated that when he arrived, his initial observations revealed that a pile of rubberish and lumber debris had been fully engulfed in flames. His investigation revealed that the fire’s origin was on the western side of the building.

Investigation and interviews confirmed that the fire was isolated to one area and there were no injuries or fatalities at the scene.

Kileleman stated that the fire is pending further investigation, so that the cause of the fire may be determined.