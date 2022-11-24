Saipan Lions Club unveils new bus stop

Posted on Nov 25 2022

The Lions Club International District 204, Region II unveiled their bus shelter project along As Terlaje Hill in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The Lions Club International District 204, Region II recently unveiled their finished bus shelter legacy project along As Terlaje Hill in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Annamae Adaza stated that the completion of the project is another milestone for the Saipan Lions Club.

“This is a significant day and a milestone for the Lions Clubs here in the CNMI as our legacy project becomes our reality. This structure is beneficial primarily to the students as they will now have a safe place to stay while they are waiting for the bus. As always, we emphasize safety first,” said Adaza.

Adaza noted that the project was made possible by the collaboration between the CNMI government, through the Office of the Governor, and the Lions Clubs in the Commonwealth.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Sen. Vinnie S. Sablan (R-Saipan), Rep. Richard Lizama (D-Saipan), Public School System Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, and members and officers of the CNMI’s nine Lions Clubs.

Ada thanked the Lions for initiating the project. “I am very, very proud and very happy to see this. In the future, this bus stop will protect our students and our future students. This is important as we are the custodians of our children today,” he said.

Torres reiterated his appreciation to the Lions for their commitment to the community and their continued support for the community. “On behalf of the people of the Commonwealth, thank you so much for continued support for our community and our children,” he said.

Lions Club District 204, Region II consists of the Saipan Fil-American Lions Club, the Saipan Unity Lions Club, the Saipan Marianas Lions Club, the Saipan Alliance Lions Club, the Saipan Natibu Lions Club, the Saipan Centennial Lions Club, the Saipan Pacific Lions Club, the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club, and the Saipan Infinity Lions Club.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

