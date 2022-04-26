CNMI DOL resolves all audit issues on PUA

The U.S. Department of Labor has praised the CNMI Department of Labor for successfully hurdling an audit of the CNMI Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

USDOL Regional Administrator Nicholas E. Lalpuis notified Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente last April 18, 2022, that CNMI DOL has resolved all programmatic issues that USDOL had identified in its audit of the CNMI’s implementation of the PUA program. 

USDOL conducted an enhanced desk monitoring review of the CNMI’s PUA program from March 19, 2021, to Sept. 17, 2021. The purpose of the audit was to determine compliance with grant agreements and applicable legislative, regulatory, programmatic, and fiscal requirements. 

USDOL inspected the local program’s policies and procedures, access to claims services, protection of personally identifiable information, staffing, information technology, system production, system maintenance and upkeep, interfaces and quality control, program reporting, and fiscal management. The audit revealed three findings, two areas of concern, and seven promising practices (program functions or activities that demonstrate effectiveness). Lalpuis’s latest letter to Benavente commends CNMI DOL for successfully resolving all issues. Essentially, the CNMI DOL PUA program is found compliant with all applicable federal requirements.

The audit closure notification comes after five months of collaboration between the USDOL and CNMI DOL to resolve pertinent statutory, regulatory, programmatic, and fiscal issues. 

“This is welcoming news for the entire CNMI because it demonstrates to the federal government as well as other states and territories the capability and tenacity of the CNMI in handling an unprecedented and complex program of this magnitude,” said Benavente.

“The fact that the Department of Labor management and staff continue to work under high-stress environments amidst a global pandemic is a testament to their professionalism, dedication, and resolve,” she added. “Without the support we received from the federal government and this administration, we would not have made it this far.”

Benavente clarified that, although federal requirements are now satisfied, “we are not necessarily out of the woods. I am aware of some claimants who are awaiting additional monetary assistance, so the department must continue to strive to push out payments as expeditiously as possible within the confines of law.”

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres thanked Benavente and the CNMI DOL team for their hard work in adhering to the strict federal guidelines set by USDOL since the beginning of the pandemic.

“To receive a commendation from USDOL for satisfying all federal requirements is an achievement worth highlighting, as the CNMI DOL PUA program has worked tirelessly and under great pressure to provide much-needed assistance to all eligible CNMI applicants who have been economically impacted by COVID-19. To get the program up and running in the short amount of time we had and to provide this assistance during a global health pandemic is a feat in itself, but to receive a commendation from our federal partners in light of all the challenges we have faced along the way is a testament to the CNMI government’s commitment to public service and the resiliency of our citizens and employees,” he said.

As a reminder, claimants are responsible for providing true and accurate information, reading the PUA benefit rights information handbook, and complying with requests for information.

For more information, contact the CNMI Department of Labor – PUA Program at 322-8870/8871/8872/8873/8874 or email info@puamarianas.com. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
