Coach bats for Big League return

With aging out Senior League players ineligible for next year’s competition after missing back-to-back seasons in the Saipan Little League Baseball, a long-time coach/manager hopes for the return of the Big League program in the CNMI.

George Camacho of the NSA Braves said they have several players who will not be able to join the SLLB tournament next season and it’s just unfortunate that their experience in one of the longest-running sports programs on island will be marked by the absence of competition in the last two years.

Last season, no Senior League matches took place as the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Baseball Field was unplayable and the CNMI was still recovering from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Yutu that hit the islands in October 2018. Then this year, Little League International instructed its members, including the CNMI Little League District, to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After making the tough decision on calling off this year’s competitions, including the regionals and Little League World Series, the sanctioning body also announced that waivers will not be issued to players aging out of their respective divisions. Players who are turning 13 next will have to move either to the Intermediate 50/70 or Junior League, while players who will be 16 this year will not be eligible for next season’s competition in the Senior League (only for 15 to 16 age group). Coaches around the world had earlier asked Little League International for considerations in the age cut-off since the 2020 season had been scrapped.

“Seeing these kids aged out of Little League after not being able to play for two consecutive seasons is disheartening,” said Camacho.

“It is unfortunate to say the least. Youth baseball has always been a dominant sport in the CNMI. Now would be a great time to evaluate ourselves and ask why are we involved in the program. The obvious answer is we do it for our kids,” the Braves coach/manager said.

“The only consolation we can offer these kids would be to have a ‘Big League’ division (17 to 18 age group) for them, even if it is only in the local level. Now would be a great time to consider this division,” Camacho added.

The Big League program was discontinued by Little League International after the 2016 World Series. On Saipan, the Yankees ruled the last Big League season after beating the Islanders in the 2016 finals, 9-2.

With the absence of the Big League, players quickly jumped to the Saipan Baseball League and some even played in the U25 tournament, which happened only once in the last four years.

“Players straight out of Senior League have always found it difficult to transition playing against the seasoned adults in the Saipan Baseball League. A Big League division would allow a smoother transition for these players and help them prepare better to play against the islands’ best,” Camacho said.