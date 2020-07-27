Talks in US Senate of 2nd round of stimulus

Posted on Jul 28 2020
A second stimulus check could be a possibility, with the U.S. Senate set to propose a new batch of relief intended to help people survive the financial crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the media briefing Friday, Finance Secretary David Atalig said that there are discussions in the U.S. Senate about a possible second batch of stimulus, but noted that the proposal must first pass the U.S. Congress and be signed by President Donald J. Trump.

Atalig also said that the federal Internal Revenue Services has been keeping the CNMI in the loop. “We are being updated by IRS on the possibility of a second round. We don’t know any details, what that would be, or how to go about it. It is just more information coming to us about possibilities and to prepare ourselves in terms of having staff prepare for another around.”

So far, the Department of Finance has issued $51 million out of the $54 million that was anticipated to be released for stimulus.

“We still have people that are filing their 2019 tax returns, and if they qualify for stimulus and have not received the stimulus, then they will be getting a stimulus check. All the way up to December of 2021, people can be qualified for stimulus,” he said.

Atalig cited, as an example, 17-year-olds in the CNMI who did not get any stimulus but could qualify next year. “By 2021, or tax year 2020, they can qualify for stimulus in their first time to file taxes. That’s available for them.”

Atalig assured that funding is available, and that should the number exceed the current money that the CNMI has been allocated with, that the Department of Finance only need to send a request to the IRS. “The IRS only requires that we submit a request for it and they will provide those funds for any eligible CNMI resident that is qualified for a stimulus check.”

In the first batch of stimulus funding, the checks provided up to $1,200 for every eligible individual, $2,400 for joint returns, and $500 for every qualifying child. For more information, or for issues on stimulus checks, email stimulus@dof.gov.mp; call the Division of Revenue and Taxation at 664-1067, 664-1000, or 664-1019; or visit the Department of Finance office at the Joeten-Dandan Building, Monday to Friday, from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Iva Maurin
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com
