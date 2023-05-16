Triple J Saipan donates $10K from Bubble Color Run

By
|
Posted on May 17 2023
Triple J Enterprises, Inc. chair and CEO Robert H. Jones and his wife, Pilar, present the Commonwealth Cancer Association and the Make-A-Wish Foundation a total of $10,000 following the successful return of the Triple J Bubble Color Run 5K. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Triple J Saipan, Inc. presented a $10,000 donation to Make-A- Wish Guam & CNMI and the Commonwealth Cancer Association last Friday, May 12, at the Surfrider Resort Hotel in Chalan Kanoa.

The donation was raised through the highly anticipated Triple J Bubble Color Run 5K event, touted as the island’s happiest, most colorful, and foamiest run, which returned on March 11, 2023, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year’s run, which saw over 1,200 runners and almost 200 volunteers, was a resounding success.

“We are grateful to Triple J Saipan and the community for their continued support of our mission,” said Eric Tydingco, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI chapter. “This donation will go a long way in fulfilling the wishes of our courageous children battling critical illnesses. We thank Triple J for their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in our community.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Triple J Saipan’s generosity and partnership in the fight against cancer,” said Bo Palacios, president of the board of directors of the Commonwealth Cancer Association. “This donation will allow us to continue providing support to cancer patients and their families in the CNMI. We believe that by working together, we can improve the quality of life for those affected by cancer, and this contribution is a powerful reminder of the strength of our community.”

“Triple J’s group of companies, along with the Commonwealth Cancer Association, Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI, their staff, board of directors, and the hundreds of CNMI residents who are touched by these organizations are humbled by the outpouring of support by our community,” said Mike Sablan, vice president of Triple J Enterprises Inc.

Robert H. Jones, CEO and chairman of Triple J, expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event, emphasizing that the donation was a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting local nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to help the community. “The Triple J family would like to extend its warmest gratitude to all the sponsors, partners, volunteers, and runners who made it possible to bring this family fun run event back after two years. We are proud to be a part of a community that shows unwavering support and positivity, even during the most challenging of times,” added Jones. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
