CUC ADVISORIES – January 19, 2023

Share











Power service interruption on Monday

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

– Time: 8:30am to 2:30pm

– Area(s) affected: HANMI Hardware in Garapan.

Momentary Power Service Interruption

– Time: 8:30am to 9am and 2pm to 2:30pm

– Area(s) affected: Garapan and Upper MIHA Housing.

– Traffic lights) affected: China Town Traffic Light.

– Purpose: To relocate existing concrete pole and primary lines in front of Sugar King Park.

– Water well(s) affected: None

– Wastewater facility affected: Wastewater bypass will be monitored, however, no areas affected. (PR)

Water interruptions in San Roque, Achugao, Tanapag

There will be a series of scheduled water service interruptions in San Roque, Achugao and Tanapag on Jan. 21, 28, and Feb. 4, from 8am to 5pm. Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the affected areas may experience low water pressure to no water during the interruption period.

These will allow CUC’s contractor to cut and cap the parallel lines connected to the 6-inch pipes and to relocate the PVC pipes and install 6-inch gate valves along Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Lower Base to San Roque.

In addition, CUC water operators will be repairing a damaged 12-inch mainline leak on Chalan Pale fronting Aqua Resort Club in San Roque. (PR)