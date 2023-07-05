COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 6, 2023
Advisory: SV traffic light not functional
The Department of Public Works would like to inform the public that the San Vicente traffic light is not functioning due to a blown-out transformer. The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. was working to repair the transformer yesterday afternoon. The community and motorists are advised to use caution while driving in this area. (PR)
4.7-magnitude quake in the Marianas region
At 11:22am on July 3, 2023, a report of a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Mariana Islands region. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)